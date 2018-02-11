Man, 39, arrested for molesting woman on bus in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty, the police said on Sunday (Feb 11).

A 28-year-old woman reported on Saturday that she had been molested while on board a public service bus travelling along Burgundy Rise in Bukit Batok.

The woman approached the bus captain for assistance and the suspect was detained on board until the police arrived. He was arrested on the scene.

Preliminary investigations show that the suspect had molested the victim while he was seated behind her, the police said.

The suspect will be charged in court on Monday. If convicted, he could be jailed up to two years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Singapore has seen an increase in molestation cases, the police said in its annual crime brief on Feb 3.

The number of outrage of modesty cases increased by 22.2 per cent, with 1,566 cases last year compared to 1,282 cases in 2016, it said.

In particular, the number of molestation cases on public transport spiked by 60.5 per cent, from 129 cases to 207 cases.