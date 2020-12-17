Man arrested for murder of Felicia Teo, teen who went missing 13 years ago

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman, 13 years after she was reported missing by her mother.

Police arrested the 35-year-old man on Tuesday (Dec 15) and he will be given the capital charge in court on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man is suspected of causing the death of Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling with an accomplice who was Ms Teo's friend.

The suspected accomplice is currently not in Singapore and police are trying to locate him, the authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

Ms Teo, who would have been 32 this year, was reported missing on Jul 3, 2007 by her mother.

She could not be found despite extensive investigations at the time, but the police said that she was last seen at the suspected accomplice's home in Marine Terrace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police interviewed both men, as they were believed to have last seen Ms Teo in the flat.

However, the two men maintained that Ms Teo had left the flat in the wee hours of Jun 30, 2007, of her own accord.

Nothing incriminating was found after a search of the unit and a check on closed-circuit television footage in the area.

As there were no facts at the time to link the two men to Ms Teo’s disappearance, it was classified as a missing persons case and a police gazette was issued to find her.

Advertisement

The police explained in their statement that unsolved missing person reports are regularly reviewed for further leads.

The reviews uncovered no new leads until the case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department after the latest review in July this year as part of police processes for long-standing unsolved missing person cases.

Fresh leads were found when investigators traced the belongings believed to be in Ms Teo’s possession when she was reported missing.

Police linked one of her belongings to the 35-year-old suspect and said they are continuing their search for Ms Teo’s remains.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she had died before the report was lodged in early July 2007, and that the two men had allegedly disposed of her body.

The penalty for murder is death.