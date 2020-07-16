Man arrested for performing obscene act along Hougang Street 51

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested for allegedly performing an obscene act in a public place, said police in a news release on Thursday (Jul 16).

On Jul 5, at 11.35am, the police received a report that a man had allegedly performed an obscene act at the lift lobby of a housing block along Hougang Street 51.

The man then left the location shortly after the alleged offence.

Police later identified the man through follow-up investigations, before arresting him on Thursday at 11.30am.

The man will be charged on Friday.

If convicted, he can be jailed up to three months, fined, or both.

