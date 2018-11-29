Man arrested for online scams involving gaming consoles, puppies for adoption

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was arrested at Woodlands Drive on Wednesday (Nov 28) for his suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases involving at least S$1,400.



The police on Thursday said they received several reports from victims between Sep 6 and Nov 15 this year.



The victims had responded to online advertisements that claimed to sell items such as PlayStation 4 gaming consoles. The advertisements also offered puppies for adoption.



The seller then became uncontactable after the victims made payments via bank transfers. The sums involved ranged from S$50 to S$800.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the advertisements were posted on Carousell and Gumtree.



The man will be charged in court on Friday for the offence of cheating. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ jail and a fine.



To avoid falling victim to online purchase scams, the police advise members of the public to adopt the following measures:

