Public servant arrested under OSA over leak of COVID-19 curbs for sport and physical activities 

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for allegedly leaking information about COVID-19 measures for sport and physical activities to a WhatsApp chat group.

The police said they received a report May 18 that information about the suspension of sport, physical activity classes and programmes catering to children and youth aged 18 years and below from May 19 until Jun 13 had been leaked to the public.

This occurred before the information was officially released by Sport Singapore, the police said in a news release on Sunday (May 30).

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, who is a public servant and an authorised recipient of the safe management measures for sport and physical activities, had allegedly shared the information via WhatsApp on May 16 with members of a private WhatsApp chat group who were not authorised to receive the classified information," said the police.

The information was further disseminated by other members from the chat group, resulting in the wider circulation of the classified information before it was officially released.

Those found guilty of wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act face a fine of up to S$2,000 and up to two years’ jail.

The police said unauthorised recipients should delete and not further circulate any confidential information received, as they may otherwise be similarly liable under the Official Secrets Act.