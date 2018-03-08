Man arrested over series of obscene acts in Tampines

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Mar 8) for his suspected involvement in a series of obscene acts in Tampines.

The police received a report on Feb 9 about a man exposing himself to a female victim along Tampines Street 45, and subsequently arrested him on Thursday.



The man is believed to be involved in another similar case reported in the neighbourhood, police said.

He will be charged in court on Friday with committing an obscene act in a public place. If found guilty he could be jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.

