Man arrested for rash act after victim struck by car in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Aug 15) for allegedly hitting another person with his vehicle following a dispute.



The police said they received a report on Friday regarding a victim who had been hit by a vehicle at the back lane of Lorong 27A Geylang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was conscious when he was taken to Raffles Medical Hospital, the police added.



Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, Bedok Police Division officers identified the suspect and arrested him.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to have intentionally accelerated his vehicle towards the victim after a dispute. The vehicle was also seized for further investigations,” the police said in a news release.

The man will be charged in court on Monday for the offence of rash act causing grievous hurt. If found guilty, he faces up to four years’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.

Advertisement