Man arrested for causing public nuisance; accused of not wearing mask at a Siloso Beach bar in Sentosa

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly refusing to put on a mask at a bar along Siloso Beach Walk in Sentosa despite staff advice and pointing his middle finger when approached by a safe distancing ambassador.



In a news release on Saturday (Mar 13), the police said that they were alerted to the case on Thursday at about 7.50pm.

He will be charged in court later on Saturday. If found guilty of being a public nuisance, he faces a jail term of up to three months, a fine which may extend to S$2,000, or both.



Additionally, for displaying abusive behaviour towards the safe distancing ambassador, he may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.



A similar punishment awaits him if he is also found guilty breaking COVID-19 regulations by failing to wear a mask in a public place, with a stiffer fine of a maximum S$10,000.



The police warned that they take a stern view of abuse towards safe distancing ambassadors. The man had also refused to comply when the safe distancing ambassador advised him to put on his mask.

"Members of the public should cooperate and comply with the instructions from safe distancing ambassadors who are performing an important duty to keep us and our community safe," they said.