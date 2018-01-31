Man arrested for riding motorcycle into Changi Airport Terminal 2

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested after he rode his motorcycle into Changi Airport's Terminal 2 on Wednesday (Jan 31).



The incident took place at around 5pm in the arrival hall of Terminal 2, police said.



The man was arrested under the Mental Health Act and for committing a rash act. Police added that nobody was injured in the incident.

Photos circulating on social media show the red and white bike parked at the staircase leading to the McDonald's outlet. Another video shows a man in a blue t-shirt surrounded by several police officers.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted Changi Airport Group for comment.