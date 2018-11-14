Man arrested for robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a taxi driver at knifepoint at Marine Terrace, the police said on Wednesday (Nov 14).

The police said that the taxi driver, 35, reported at about 5.50pm on Tuesday that an unknown man had robbed him at knifepoint at Blk 7 Marine Terrace.

Advertisement

Following ground enquiries, officers from the Bedok and Clementi police divisions identified the man and arrested him along Lorong 24 Geylang at 8.10pm the same day.

Preliminary investigations show the man was involved in two other similar cases reported on the same day, the police said.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with armed robbery.

If found guilty, he faces between two and 10 years’ jail and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

Advertisement