Man arrested for robbing woman at knifepoint in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was arrested early Monday (Jun 10) morning over a case of armed robbery along Lorong 22 Geylang, police said.

The authorities said they received a report at about 10.50pm on Sunday that a man had robbed a 30-year-old woman at knifepoint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A mobile phone and more than S$2,000 in cash were stolen.

More than S$2,000 in cash was stolen. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the man through ground enquiries and CCTV footage, and arrested him along Rangoon Road at 4.30am the next day.

The man will be charged on Tuesday with armed robbery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted, he could be sentenced to between three and 14 years' jail, and given a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.