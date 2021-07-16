Man arrested for armed robbery; victim attacked over S$100,000 in cash

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a victim of S$100,000 in cash and injuring him in the process.



The police on Friday (Jul 16) said they were alerted to a case of robbery along Gerald Drive in the Buangkok area on Jul 13.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim liaised with the seller of a supposed luxury watch through an online marketplace.



On the seller’s instructions, the victim waited along Gerald Drive. The 20-year-old then approached the victim and purportedly attempted to rob him of cash amounting to S$100,000.



“The man was allegedly armed with a knife and in the process of the robbery, the victim resisted and sustained a slash wound on the left side of his face,” the police said in a news release.



The man fled without taking any of the victim’s valuables and the victim was subsequently taken to the hospital and has since been discharged.



Following ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police and closed-circuit television cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Division identified the man and arrested him on Jul 15.



The man will be charged in court on Saturday with armed robbery with hurt.



If found guilty, he faces between five and 20 years’ jail and not less than 12 strokes of the cane.



Commander of Ang Mo Kio Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Zed Teo said the police will spare no effort to track down those who commit violence and take firm action against them in accordance with the law.



The police also advised members of the public to not carry large amounts of cash with them in public.



“When confronted in a robbery, members of the public should remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible,” the police added.