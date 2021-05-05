Man arrested for suspected involvement in death of younger sister in Clementi West

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt after his 19-year-old sister was found lying motionless in a residential unit and pronounced dead at the scene.

The police were alerted on Wednesday (May 5) at about 6.30am to a case of unnatural death at a residential unit along Clementi West Street 1 . When officers arrived, they found a woman lying motionless in the unit.

"The woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the police added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is the biological brother of the deceased, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday. If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine or caning.

