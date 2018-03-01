Man arrested for trying to start fire at SPC petrol kiosk

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for attempting to start a fire at a Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) petrol kiosk in Tampines.

The Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 1) that it received a report on Wednesday that a man had threatened the staff of the petrol kiosk at Tampines Avenue 4 and tried to start a fire using a lighter and an aerosol can. 

The man was identified and arrested near Sims Place on Thursday.

The suspect will be charged with attempted mischief by fire in court on Friday.

