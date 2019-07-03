Man arrested for charging nearly S$20,000 to a credit card he found

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using a credit card he had found to make purchases, police said on Wednesday (Jul 3).

The victim made a police report on Jun 12 after several unauthorised transactions were made using his missing credit card.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect had picked up the credit card and used it to make more than 100 unauthorised purchases amounting to more than S$19,000.



He was arrested along Market Street on Tuesday.

Clothes, luggage, bottles of liquor, two vacuum cleaners, as well as healthcare and shoe-cleaning products were seized as case exhibits.

The suspect will be charged in court on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted of cheating, he may be jailed up to 10 years and fined. Those convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property may be jailed up to two years, fined or both.