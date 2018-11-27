Man arrested for using stolen credit cards

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man suspected of using stolen credit cards to make purchases was arrested on Tuesday (Nov 27).

In a news release, the police said they received a report on Nov 20 that a woman had lost her credit card at Toa Payoh Central. She later discovered that S$380 worth of unauthorised transactions had been made on the lost credit card.

Advertisement

Upon investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him.

A watch and wallet, believed to have been bought with the stolen credit cards, were found in his possession and seized. The police also found another person's debit card in his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man may have been involved in at least five other similar cases this year, said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with cheating. If convicted, he may face up to 10 years in jail, as well as a fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in November, the authorities arrested four people suspected of using lost or stolen credit cards in separate cases reported in Marina Bay, Choa Chu Kang and Toa Payoh.

In one case, a woman's wallet containing several credit cards was stolen at a swimming pool in Toa Payoh Lorong 6. One of the credit cards was later used to make unauthorised purchases of more than S$6,500.