Man arrested for using stolen debit card to make purchases worth S$4,500

SINGAPORE: Police arrested a 48-year-old man on Tuesday (Jun 9) on suspicion of using a stolen debit card to make unauthorised purchases.

The victim filed a police report on Mar 13 after discovering that several transactions were made using his missing card.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to have stolen the victim’s debit card which was left at an ATM machine and used it to make unauthorised transactions for purchases amounting to more than $4,500," said the Singapore Police Force in a news release.



The man will be charged in court on Wednesday.

If found guilty of theft, he may be jailed up to three years, fined or both.

Additionally, the offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police also advised all credit and debit card holders to call their issuing banks immediately if their cards are lost or stolen.



"Opt for an SMS notification to be sent to your mobile phone for any charges incurred on your credit or debit card," police said.

Customers are advised to alert their card issuing banks immediately if they notice any discrepancies and unauthorised charges in their bank statements.