Man arrested for allegedly drink-driving along Serangoon Road, pedestrian taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man suspected of drink-driving has been arrested following an accident involving his car and two pedestrians along Serangoon Road, police said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 31).



Police were alerted to the incident on Tuesday at around 5pm.



In closed-circuit television footage, two pedestrians were seen walking along a pavement when a black car mounted the kerb, hit them and crashed into a lamp post.

One of the pedestrians was seen standing up and walking away. The other person, a 40-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital, police said.



The video showed a man coming out of the passenger side of the car while passers-by gathered around the vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.



