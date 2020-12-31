Man arrested for allegedly drink-driving along Serangoon Road, pedestrian taken to hospital

screengrab of Serangoon Road drink driving incident on Dec 29, 2020
Screengrab of the accident along Serangoon Road on Dec 29, 2020. (Image: Alex Soo)
SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man suspected of drink-driving has been arrested following an accident involving his car and two pedestrians along Serangoon Road, police said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 31).

Police were alerted to the incident on Tuesday at around 5pm.

In closed-circuit television footage, two pedestrians were seen walking along a pavement when a black car mounted the kerb, hit them and crashed into a lamp post. 

One of the pedestrians was seen standing up and walking away. The other person, a 40-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital, police said.

The video showed a man coming out of the passenger side of the car while passers-by gathered around the vehicle. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/kv(ta)

