Man arrested after stolen credit card details used to make S$10,000 worth of transactions, top up mobile wallet

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using stolen credit card information to top up his mobile wallet and make more than S$10,000 in unauthorised retail and online transactions.

The police received a call for assistance on Sunday (Aug 2) at about 7.50pm from a victim who discovered several unauthorised transactions had been made with her credit cards.

The man was arrested on the same day, the police said.

Further investigations by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department revealed that the man is believed to have stolen the victim’s credit card information, the police added.

He allegedly used the stolen information to top up his mobile wallet and make the retail and online transactions.

"A mobile phone, a mobile wallet containing stolen proceeds and a wallet were seized as case exhibits," the police said.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday with unauthorised access to computer materials under the Computer Misuse Act.

If convicted, he faces a fine of up to S$5,000, a maximum jail term of two years, or both.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that unauthorised use of another person’s credit or debit card and credit or debit card information is a serious offence," the Singapore Police Force said.

All credit and debit card holders should call their banks immediately if their cards are lost or stolen.

Credit and debit card users can also arrange to have SMS notifications for transactions, and should check their bank statements and alert the banks immediately should there be any discrepancies.