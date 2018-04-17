32-year-old man arrested over attack on Tan Wu Meng at Meet-the-People session

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting Member of Parliament (MP) for Jurong GRC Tan Wu Meng.

The man was arrested for criminal trespass and is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt to an MP, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 17).

The incident happened at around 10pm at Block 334 Clementi Avenue 2 on Monday, according to the police.

Dr Tan was at a Meet-the-People session when the man approached him and assaulted him. The incident left Dr Tan with bruises on an arm and "some abrasions" on his neck, but the MP said that these were minor injuries.

The man will be charged on Wednesday.

Anyone convicted of criminal trespass under section 447 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224 may be punished with imprisonment of up to three months, or a fine of up to S$1,500 or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone convicted of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, may be punished with imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The police warned that "threats, intimidation or violence against anyone, even more so against public servants or MPs performing their duties, will not be tolerated and offenders will be firmly dealt with".



