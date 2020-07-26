37-year-old man arrested after taxi driver robbed in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man has been arrested, following a report from a taxi driver that he had been robbed by a passenger along Woodlands Drive 75, said police on Sunday (Jul 26).

The authorities said they received a report from the 61-year-old taxi driver at about 7am on Saturday. The driver said he had been robbed of about S$80 inside the taxi, police said.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him within four hours of the report.

A total of S$42 in cash was recovered from the man, who was also arrested for a suspected drug-related offence.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to have committed other theft cases,” said the police.



The man will be charged in court on Monday with robbery. If found guilty, he faces between three and 14 years in jail, with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

