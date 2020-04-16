Man seen in video throwing chairs off Yishun HDB block arrested

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a case of rash act at Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5, the police said on Thursday (Apr 16).

The authorities said they were alerted to the case at about 7.15am and that investigations were ongoing.

A video posted online shows a shirtless man throwing various items off the fourth floor of a block of HDB flats and gesturing to passersby watching downstairs. As chairs and other household items rained on the pavement, members of the public warned others to steer clear of the area.

Another video shows the aftermath of the incident, with pails, plastic chairs and what appear to be rolls of fabric seen strewn on the ground.



