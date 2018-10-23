Man arrested after unattended bag found at Clarke Quay MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man has been arrested for making false threat to cause alarm at Clarke Quay MRT station, said the police on Tuesday (Oct 23).

The incident happened on Sep 16. Police said they were alerted at about 5pm to an unattended bag with a grey grenade-shaped object attached to the side of it.

The man is believed to have intentionally left the bag at the station, said the police. He was arrested the next day.



The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday under the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years' jail and a maximum fine of S$500,000.

