Man arrested for spending more than S$2,500 using a credit card he found

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Oct 1) on suspicion that he used a credit card he found to make unauthorised transactions.

Police said they received a report on Sep 5 from a victim who discovered that unauthorised transactions were made with her missing credit card.

Through their investigation, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified the man and he was arrested on Thursday.

The man is believed to have found the credit card and used it to make purchases amounting to more than S$2,500.

A gold necklace, a stored value card, a handheld game console and gaming accessories were seized.



The man will be charged in court on Friday with cheating and dishonest misappropriation of property.



