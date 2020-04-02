Man arrested after lingerie goes missing from Tampines home, thousands of undergarments seized

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported that the underwear she had left outside her home along Tampines Avenue 9 was stolen, said police on Thursday (Apr 2).

The authorities said they received the report on Mar 15 at about 3.30pm and identified the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in similar cases reported in Tampines," said police.

More than 2,500 pieces of women's underwear were found in his possession and seized.

The man will be charged in court on Friday. If found guilty, he faces up to three years' jail, jail and a fine or both.