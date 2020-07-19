Man arrested after upskirt photo of female passenger taken on public bus 

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of voyeurism, police said in a news release on Sunday (Jul 19).

The police said they were alerted to the incident on Jul 15 at about 5.45pm, where a man had allegedly taken an upskirt photo of a female passenger while on board a public bus along Swanage Road.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the man and arrested him on Jul 17.

"Two pinhole cameras believed to have been used by the man to take the photo were seized," the police added.

Investigations are ongoing.



Those found guilty of voyeurism face up to two years' jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.



