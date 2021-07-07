Man arrested for taking upskirt video at Clementi MRT station

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested in a case of voyeurism at Clementi MRT station, said the police on Wednesday (Jul 7).



At about 7.20am on Tuesday, officers from the Public Transport Security Command saw the 38-year-old man allegedly taking an upskirt video of a female victim on an escalator at the MRT station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officers detained and arrested the man at the station's concourse area.

Preliminary investigations found that the man is involved in other similar cases of voyeurism at various MRT stations in Singapore, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of voyeurism, the suspect can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.

Advertisement