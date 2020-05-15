57-year-old man arrested after more than US$205,000 stolen from property in Jurong

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (May 14) after more than US$205,000 (S$292,500) was reported stolen from a property in Jurong.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to a case of housebreaking along Buroh Street at about 9.15am on Thursday.

About US$205,000 and S$6,000 in cash was reported stolen.

The suspect was arrested within four hours following ground enquiries and the aid of closed-circuit television footage, the police said.

A total of US$157,630 and S$489 was recovered. A damaged safe door was also seized as a case exhibit, said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday with housebreaking. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

"Such serious property offences cannot be condoned and offenders shall be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," said Commander of Jurong Police Division, AC Devrajan Bala.