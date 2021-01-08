Man arrested after 25-year-old slashed in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested after a 25-year-old was allegedly slashed by an "unknown man" in Geylang earlier this week, said the police on Friday (Jan 8).

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, will be charged in court on Friday for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said they received a report at about 4.15pm on Tuesday that the victim was allegedly slashed by "an unknown man using a knife" along Geylang Road.

The victim was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.

On Thursday, the suspect was arrested after officers from Bedok Police Division established his identity through ground enquiries and using police camera footage.



Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon may be jailed up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.

Advertisement