Man to be charged over altercation with temperature screening officer at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man accused of pushing and punching a temperature screening officer at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre will be charged in court on Tuesday (Mar 23).

The incident happened on Sep 30 when the man drove up to a temperature screening point at the wholesale centre, said the police in a media release on Monday.

"The man was supposedly not wearing a mask while speaking to the screening officer, who advised him to put on a mask before proceeding with the temperature screening," said the police.



He purportedly refused to comply and swung open his door, hitting the officer's thigh.

According to the police, the man then got out of his vehicle and was "involved in a dispute" with the screening officer. He allegedly pushed the officer twice and punched him.



“The police take a stern view of abuse towards personnel deployed for COVID-19-related duties, including temperature screening officers”, the police said.



“Members of the public should cooperate and comply with the instructions from such personnel, who are performing an important duty to keep us and our community safe.”



For using criminal force, the man could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

For the offence of voluntarily causing hurt, he could face up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both, if convicted.