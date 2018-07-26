Man to be charged for assaulting witness who testified against his brother

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (Jul 26) for allegedly assaulting a witness who testified against his brother.

He is also suspected of damaging the windows of the witness' home in Marsiling Rise, the police said in a press release on Thursday.

A police report was made last Friday about the damaged windows. With the aid of footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and police cameras, the man was identified and arrested on Tuesday along Woodlands Street 83.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect had also assaulted the owner of the home on Jul 18 along Marsiling Drive.

"It is believed that the man was unhappy with the owner of the Marsiling Rise unit, who was a prosecution witness against his brother," the police said. "The man's brother was a drug trafficker who was convicted and sentenced to death on May 10, 2016."

The man will be charged for voluntarily causing hurt and public nuisance.

If found guilty of public nuisance, he may be fined up to S$1,000. If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, he faces up to two years' jail and a fine of up to S$5,000.

