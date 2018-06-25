Man honoured for helping police capture upskirt video suspect at Newton MRT station

SINGAPORE: A man was given the Singapore Police Force's Public Spiritedness Award on Monday (Jun 25) for his part in helping capture an upskirt video suspect a week earlier.

Mr Keith Goldfinch was riding an escalator at Newton MRT station at around 5.30pm on Jun 19 when he heard a woman shouting for help to stop a man, according to a press release.

Mr Goldfinch, as well as another member of the public, gave chase and caught the man, who was then inspected by officers from the Public Transport Security Command.

The 53-year-old was found to have upskirt videos on his phone and was arrested for public nuisance. He will also be investigated for insulting the modesty of a woman, police said.

"In the crowded public transport system, every commuter can help to look out for one another and step in to help when a criminal act is spotted," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Koh Wei Keong, who is Commander of the Public Transport Security Command.

"Mr Keith Goldfinch played a critical role as he was vigilant to take notice of the victim’s needs and was willing to step forward to detain the suspect. His display of public-spiritedness is indeed commendable," he added.



Mr Goldfinch's efforts were recognised in a ceremony at the Public Transport Security Command.