Man blocked parking lot for handicapped, then slammed elbow on victim's car

SINGAPORE: A man blocked a parking lot for the handicapped with his vehicle and later slammed his elbow onto the bonnet of a car that was entitled to park there.

For one count of mischief causing damage of at least S$500, Benny Pang Hui Heng was fined S$1,500 on Friday (Nov 8).

The 50-year-old man was also ordered to pay the victim S$500 in compensation.

The court heard that Pang had gone to a multi-storey car park near Pasir Ris Drive 10 at about 9am on May 24 this year to get his van.

He then drove to a loading and unloading bay to wait for his family members and parked his van in front of a parking lot reserved for the handicapped.

A few minutes later, the 27-year-old victim, who was driving a BMW fitted with a handicapped decal, arrived and wanted to park in the reserved lot.

He sounded his horn several times as Pang's van was obstructing his way, but Pang did not move his van.

He did so only when the victim gestured at the handicapped decal on the car.

The victim parked in the reserved lot and alighted to confront Pang, who ignored him.

The victim then left the location, leaving his friend in his car. At this point, Pang's son confronted the victim's friend.

When the victim returned, he also began arguing with Pang's son.

The victim tried to drive off, but Pang stood in front of his car and obstructed his path.

When the victim inched the car forward in an attempt to leave, Pang leapt forward and intentionally slammed his elbow onto the bonnet of the BMW, causing S$500 in damage, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh.

For committing mischief that caused damage of S$500 and above, Pang could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.