Man's body found in Tampines Quarry; police investigating unnatural death

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday (May 4) in the waters of Tampines Quarry along Tampines Avenue 10.

"At 4.15pm, the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Tampines Quarry, where a body was found floating in the waters," it told CNA on Tuesday.



"The body of a man was retrieved and he was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic."



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it got a call for assistance at about 6.30pm and the body was retrieved from the quarry shoreline.

According to the National Heritage Board's roots.sg website, sand quarrying boomed in the 1960s when the construction of public housing estates and other urban redevelopment led to a high demand for sand.

In 1981, the Government started regulating these quarries to reduce harm to the environment, and by 1991, shut all of them for good.

One former quarry was converted into Bedok Reservoir, while the quarry along Tampines Avenue 10 remains unused to this day, the website said.

