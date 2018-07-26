Man caught with 92 fighting fish at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Ninety-two fighting fish were found hidden in a car at Woodlands Checkpoint last Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jul 25).

The fish, packed in individual plastic bags, were kept in the boot, the centre console and in a bag that was placed on a floor mat of the front passenger's seat.

The 58-year-old male driver of the Singapore-registered car did not have a valid permit to import the ornamental fish, ICA said.

ICA has referred the case to the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) for investigation. The fish are currently under the care of AVA, ICA said.

"AVA and ICA would like to remind travellers against the illegal import of live animals, bird and insects into Singapore," ICA said. "Smuggled animals are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases to Singapore."



