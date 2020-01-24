Man charged with attempted murder of woman at bus stop in Marsiling

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man was charged on Chinese New Year's Eve (Jan 24) with attempting to murder a woman at a bus stop in Marsiling last week.

Malaysian national Shoo Ah San is accused of using a knife to stab the back and chest of 41-year-old Shoo Suet Lian, the charge sheet stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred at about 5am last Friday at a bus stop along Marsiling Lane.

The court was not told how the accused and the victim are related.

Shoo, who wore a red shirt, listened to the hearing on video-link via a Mandarin interpreter.

The judge granted the prosecution their request to have Shoo remanded at Central Police Division for a week, with permission to take him to the crime scene for investigations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will return to court on Jan 31.

The penalties for attempted murder are life imprisonment and caning, or a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning.

Shoo cannot be caned as he is above 50.