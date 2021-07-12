Man charged with cheating doctor into issuing an MC for flu-like symptoms

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was charged on Monday (Jul 12) with cheating a doctor into issuing him a medical certificate (MC) for flu-like symptoms.

After obtaining the MC, Muhammad Irshaad Abdul Mateen Lim Liang San allegedly went out every day for the next five days. This was during the "circuit breaker" last year, when non-essential outings were prohibited.

Lim was charged with five counts of leaving his home without reasonable excuse and one charge of cheating.

He is accused of cheating Dr Ramana Narendran on May 12, 2020, by inducing the doctor to believe he had flu-like symptoms to obtain an MC, according to court documents.

For the next five days, Lim allegedly left his Bukit Batok flat at 12.22am on May 13, 12.12am on May 14, 12.28am on May 15, 6.55pm on May 16 and 5.18pm on May 17.

Lim was offered bail of S$10,000 and is set to return to court next month.

If convicted of leaving his home without reasonable excuse, he can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both per charge.

If found guilty of cheating, he can be jailed up to three years, fined, or both.