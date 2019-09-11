Man charged with cultivating cannabis plants in Yishun flat

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Wednesday (Sep 11) with cultivating cannabis plants in an Yishun flat this year.

Artamu Ibrahim, a 44-year-old Singaporean man, was charged with one count of cultivating a Class A controlled drug.

He is accused of growing two plants believed to be of the genus cannabis between July and Sep 9 in a flat on the 13th floor at Block 336A, Yishun Street 31.

Artamu was remanded for investigations.

He was arrested after officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) raided the unit on Sep 9. This was after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers detected glass apparatuses, suspected to be used for smoking drugs, at the parcel post section of SingPost Centre.

Two pots of cannabis plants seized by CNB in a raid on Sep 9, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

Officers found glass apparatuses, two pots of cannabis plants and various equipment and instructions on the cultivation of the plants.

Artamu was arrested along with a 52-year-old woman, whose case is pending.

Artamu will return to court next Wednesday.

If found guilty of the offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act, he could be jailed for a minimum of three years, fined S$5,000, or both. The maximum punishment is 20 years' jail, a fine of S$40,000, or both.