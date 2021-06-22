Man to be charged for falsely accusing worker of stealing money

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 23) for making a police report falsely accusing a worker of stealing from another.

The police report, made on Mar 6, indicated that one of the man’s workers had stolen cash amounting S$2,800 from his colleague.

However, officers detected discrepancies in the accounts given by the parties involved, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday.

“It was subsequently established that the man had purportedly provided false information to the police, as he was purportedly angry that the worker had resigned abruptly and wanted police to locate and intimidate the worker,” it added.

Investigations also revealed that the man had allegedly instigated a worker to provide a false statement to police to support his claims of stolen cash, police said.

The man will be charged with providing false information to a public servant and for abetment of providing false information to a public servant.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.

Police also reminded the public that police resources “can be put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false reports or false information”.

“Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law,” it said.