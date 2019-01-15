Man charged for recording 14 videos of women in toilet cubicles

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was hauled to court on Tuesday (Jan 15) for allegedly trepassing into a women's toilet on Christmas Day last year and taking 14 videos of women inside the cubicles.

Bryan Fang Zhongquan was charged with two counts of criminal trespass and 14 counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

He is accused of entering a women's toilet at Tampines Junction on Christmas night, extending his iPhone X under the cubicle wall and taking videos of multiple women.

He allegedly did this into the wee hours of the next day.

The police received a report at 1.05am on Dec 26, 2018, saying that a man taking videos of women at 300 Tampines Avenue 5 had been detained.

Bedok Police Division officers went down to the scene and arrested the man. Fang is believed to be involved in other similar cases, preliminary investigations showed.

One of the alleged victims posted an account of what purportedly happened on Facebook, which went viral.

The woman claimed that she and her friends caught a man hiding in a cubicle. According to her, he had been trying to take videos of them urinating.

They managed to detain him with some friends and passers-by and called the police.

If found guilty of criminal trespass, Fang can be jailed for up to three months, fined a maximum of S$1,500, or both.

For intruding upon the privacy of the women with the intent to insult their modesty, Fang faces a maximum one-year jail term, a fine, or both.

He is out on bail of S$15,000 and will be back in court next month.