Man to be charged for suspected involvement in Haj tour scam after 80 people deceived

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man will be charged on Monday (Aug 3) for his suspected involvement in a Haj tour scam which saw victims handing over thousands of dollars on the false promise of a Haj trip.



On Aug 15, 2018, a police report was made saying that 80 people who had paid for a Haj tour did not receive confirmation of their flight and visa details, said the police in a news release on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They had been caught up in an incident involving the sale of non-existent Haj tours at discounted rates.



The police subsequently arrested the 60-year-old man on Oct 4, 2018 on suspicion of being involved in the scam.

"Investigations uncovered evidence that the man had deceived the victims into handing over their passports and monies amounting to more than S$98,000 with the false promise of a Haj trip," said the police.



The man will be charged with 16 counts of cheating and 69 counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property under the Penal Code.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted of an offence of cheating, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

If convicted of an offence of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.



"The police would like to advise members of the public who wish to perform the Haj to make enquiries on Haj registration with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore," said the police.