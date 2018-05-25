Man charged in court for allegedly hiring hitman online

SINGAPORE: A man was charged in court on Friday (May 25) for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill another person.

Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng, 46, had allegedly conspired with someone known as “Camorra Hitman” to murder Mr Tan Han Shen, 30.

It is understood that Hui had engaged this hitman, who is based overseas, online.

Hui, a Singaporean, had initially been charged on Saturday (May 19) with one count of criminal intimidation to cause grievous hurt or death.



If convicted of criminal intimidation to cause grievous hurt or death, Hui could be jailed up to seven years or more. If convicted of being part of a conspiracy to commit murder, he will be sentenced to death.