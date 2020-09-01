Man to be charged for insulting traffic police officer, sending upskirt photos

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man will be charged on Wednesday (Sep 2) for insulting a traffic police officer after being reminded to make payment for his outstanding fines.

He also sent upskirt photos of unknown people to her, said the police in a media release on Wednesday.

On May 29, the traffic police officer used a messaging platform to remind the man "to make timely payment for his outstanding fines relating to two traffic offences".

"The man had allegedly not picked up the (officer’s) prior phone call," said police. "In response to her texts, the man allegedly made insulting comments and sent upskirt images of unknown persons."

The incident was reported to the police and he was arrested on Jun 3.

If found guilty of making insulting communication towards a public servant in relation to the execution of their duties, he can be fined up to S$5,000 or/and jailed up to 12 months.

Police added that they will not tolerate any acts of abuse against public servants who are carrying out their duties.

