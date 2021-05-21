Man charged with possessing stun device resembling a phone, grabbing woman's hair

SINGAPORE: A man was charged in court on Friday (May 21) with possessing an unlicensed stun device resembling an iPhone and with grabbing the hair of a woman in a taxi.

Alexander Aw Boon Hao, 30, was given one charge of possessing the device at about 11.40pm at a block in Ang Mo Kio on Nov 26, 2020.

Just 10 minutes before that, he allegedly hurt a woman by grabbing a woman's hair in a taxi on the way to the block.

Police said in November last year that they were alerted to the case of alleged assault that day.

Preliminary investigations show that Aw knows the victim. Police found the stun device resembling a phone on him while checking his belongings and seized it before arresting him.

Aw intends to plead guilty and was given a date to do so in July.

He can be jailed up to three years and fined up to S$5,000 if convicted under the Arms and Explosives Act for possessing the stun device without a licence.

The maximum penalties for voluntarily causing hurt are the same.