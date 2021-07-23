Man charged with multiple offences over running unlicensed KTV outlet during COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: A man was charged with multiple offences on Friday (Jul 23) after he allegedly ran an unlicensed KTV outlet that had 15 customers in May.

Lee Bing Qian, 31, was given three charges of providing public entertainment without a licence, supplying liquor without a licence and failing to ensure that his premises were closed to entry.



The offences allegedly occurred in the wee hours of May 7 this year, charge sheets indicated.

Lee was an occupier of Empire Technocentre at 30 Kaki Bukit Road. He is accused of contravening COVID-19 regulations by failing to ensure that no one entered the premises at about 1.30am on May 7.

He allegedly played recorded music for customers at the location and provided beer and Martell hard liquor.

According to a police news release on Friday morning, Lee is believed to have operated an unlicensed KTV outlet that was patronised by 15 people.

Under COVID-19 regulations, nightlife establishments have not been allowed to operate, but some of such establishments have been allowed to "pivot" into food and beverage operations after getting the required licences.



Lee is set to plead guilty next month.

If convicted under the Liquor Control Act of supplying liquor without a licence, he could be fined up to S$20,000 if it is his first offence. A second offence could draw him an additional three months' jail.

For failing to ensure his premises were closed to individuals, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both. If convicted of providing public entertainment without a licence, he could be fined up to S$10,000.

