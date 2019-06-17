Man to be charged with murdering his 2-year-old child in Sengkang: Police

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man will be charged with murder on Tuesday (Jun 18) after his two-year-old child was found lying motionless in a Sengkang flat, the police said on Monday.

Police had responded to a call for assistance at Block 163B Rivervale Crescent on Sunday at 10.24pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The child was found lying motionless in the bedroom of the flat, the police said. The child was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, and pronounced dead at 12.28am on Monday.

The father was also found injured in the bedroom.

The police have classified the case as murder and investigations are ongoing.