Man to be charged with murder after one found dead at Sungei Kadut Loop

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man has been arrested after one man was found dead and another injured at a building along Sungei Kadut Loop on Monday (Mar 11), the police said in a news release.

Authorities said they received a call for assistance at about 1pm.

"Upon arrival, the police found a 30-year-old man lying motionless inside the building and he was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," the police said.

Another man, a 29-year-old was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police added.



Police cars are seen after an incident at the International Furniture Centre at Sungei Kadut Loop on Mar 11, 2019. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

The case has been classified as murder and the suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims and the suspect knew each other, said police.

Police vehicles and Health Sciences Authority officers were at the International Furniture Centre along Sungei Kadut Loop when Channel NewsAsia visited the scene on Monday evening.

The area surrounding the building had been cordoned off.