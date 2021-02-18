Man charged with murder of woman following stabbing incident in Jurong East

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old Chinese national was charged with murder on Thursday (Feb 18) after a 34-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Jurong East.

Zheng Xianfeng is accused of murdering Tham Mee Yoke at Block 308 Jurong East Street 32, court documents said.

Police on Wednesday said they received a call for assistance at about 11.55pm the previous day. They found a woman lying motionless at the void deck upon arrival and subsequently conveyed her unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at about 1.30am on Wednesday.

Zheng was arrested for his “suspected involvement in the murder”, police said, adding that preliminary investigations revealed he and Tham knew each other.

If found guilty of murder, Zheng could face the death penalty.