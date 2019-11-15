Man charged with murdering 9-month-old baby in Yishun car park

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Friday (Nov 15) with murdering a nine-month-old baby in a car park earlier this month.

Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff, 27, is accused of causing the death of an infant at the multi-storey car park at Block 840A Yishun Street 81.

The incident is said to have occurred sometime between 10pm on Nov 7 this year and 12.15am on Nov 8.

Aliff had originally been given a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, but this was upgraded to a murder charge on Friday.

If convicted of murder, Aliff faces the death penalty, or life imprisonment and caning.