Man charged with murdering older man in Beach Road, claims victim stole his money

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Sep 15) with murdering a 67-year-old man in Beach Road.

Chng Hock Choon is accused of causing the death of Mr Miskiman Maakip at a grass patch behind Block 5 Beach Road, at about 3pm on Sunday (Sep 13).

The police previously said that they were alerted to a case of fighting at the location and found the victim lying motionless when they arrived.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and pronounced dead later that day.

Chng was charged via video-link and was remanded for psychiatric observation. He initially did not know what charge he was facing and asked the interpreter to repeat the charge in Mandarin instead of Hokkien.

He then claimed that the victim had stolen his money.

He will return to court next month. If found guilty of murder, Chng could face the death penalty.

This is the fourth murder charging in three months. In August, a 24-year-old man was charged with murdering his wife at a footpath in Boon Lay Place.

In July, a woman was charged alongside a man with murdering her four-year-old daughter and burning the corpse.

That same month, a domestic worker was charged with murdering a 95-year-old woman at a residential unit in Recreation Road, near Upper Serangoon Road.